Simon Leviev, a Tinder swindler who stole £7 million from dates, is furious as he flaunts his luxury lifestyle and BLAMES his victims.

After stealing £7 million from his dates, the Tinder Swindler has been flaunting his luxurious lifestyle.

Simon Leviev, as he is known to his victims, is seen smiling in a Lamborghini in an Instagram video, much to the chagrin of those who have seen it.

“You will pay in hell,” one woman wrote, while another slammed him as a “f***ing scammer.”

The convicted conman recently posted a video defending himself and criticizing the women he defrauded.

“Why would I act on Netflix if I was a fraud?” he wrote. “They should have arrested me while we were still filming.”

“It’s past time for the ladies to tell it like it is.

They’ll turn your world into hell if you can’t give them the world.”

The Tinder Swindler was born Shimon Hayut but changed his name to Simon Leviev before claiming to be The Prince of Diamonds.

The Tinder Swindler, a Netflix documentary about his heinous dating scam, has become a hit.

Victims mistakenly believed he was the son of Russian-Israeli gem tycoon Lev Leviev, known as “The King of Diamonds,” but the two are unrelated.

In recent social media posts, the phony diamond trader has also been seen posing in full designer outfits.

Three of Leviev’s victims bravely shared their stories for the show, detailing how they were unlucky enough to swipe right on him and fall for his lies.

His Tinder profile claimed he was a globe-trotting diamond merchant, but it was all a lie.

He conned money from other women to pay for his dates with his victims, which included chauffeur-driven cars and trips on private jets.

He would claim he was in danger or that powerful enemies had frozen his bank accounts once he had victims under his spell, according to the documentary.

To get him out of trouble, victims sent him their savings or took out large credit card loans.

Cecilie Fjellhy, one of his victims, said he conned her out of £185,000 in a matter of weeks, and she ended up in a psychiatric ward.

Pernilla Sjöholm, a Swedish businesswoman, had just broken up with her fiance when she fell for the con.

She gave him large sums of money and didn’t realize it until journalists investigating him contacted her.

Ayleen Charlotte, a third woman, said she found out about her 14-month-old boyfriend scamming women all over Europe after reading a newspaper article.

But she flipped the script, posing as his supporter while attempting to recoup some of the…

