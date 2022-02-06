Simon Leviev, aka the “Tinder Swindler,” has an Instagram account.

Simon Leviev, the ‘Tinder Swindler,’ has an Instagram account.

The alias Simon Leviev and the group of women he allegedly conned via a dating app are the subjects of NETFLIX’s latest true-crime documentary.

On February 2, 2022, the movie premiered.

After the premiere of The Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev had over 200,000 Instagram followers.

He allegedly deleted his social media accounts on Friday, February 4, 2022.

“I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and to myself,” he wrote before deleting his account.

“Please keep an open mind and heart until then,” he continued in his statement.

Since then, another account with his name and photos has appeared on the site, but it’s unclear whether he’s the one behind it or if it’s a fan-made account.

Simon Leviev conned a series of women under his alias, despite the fact that his real name is Shimon Hayut.

He allegedly used the money he received from various women to take dates on private jet rides and luxury hotel stays as a way of gaining their trust before asking for large sums of money with the promise of repaying them.

Hayut was charged with theft, forgery, and fraud in Israel in 2011 for cashing stolen checks, but he fled before being sentenced, according to The Times of Israel.

“He was convicted in Finland for defrauding women and returned to Israel in 2017, but fled the country again,” the outlet continued.

After pleading guilty to fraud charges in Israel in 2019, he was imprisoned for five months before being released after serving five months of a 15-month sentence.

Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte, three of the Swindler’s alleged victims, are featured in a Netflix documentary released in 2022.

Hayut is said to have taken thousands of dollars from the women, including over (dollar)200,000 from Fjellhoy and (dollar)45,000 from Sjoholm.

Hayut has yet to face charges of defrauding Fjellhoy, Sjoholm, or Charlotte as of February 2022.

Director Felicity Morris told Vanity Fair, “I think it’s incredibly difficult for women.”

“Here’s a guy who has truly wronged them, and yet it appears from his Instagram now that he’s basically living the same life as he did before,” she continued.

