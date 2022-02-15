Simon Leviev’s business partner is _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Conman Simon Leviev is followed by an entourage of people, including a bodyguard and an associate, in the hit Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler.

Now, a British doctor claims to have dated Leviev’s associate Avishay for a short time.

What we know about “Avi” is as follows.

Avishay, also known as “Avi,” is a friend of Simon Leviev, the Israeli conman who pretended to be the heir to a billion-dollar diamonds company, as revealed in the hit Netflix series The Tinder Swindler.

Avishay allegedly dated a British doctor for a brief period of time, during which she met a group of his friends, including Simon and a “blonde Scandinavian girl,” according to the doctor.

She claimed she met Avishay on Tinder and even traveled with him to Berlin, but that she preferred a relationship with someone who stayed in one place.

According to the credits for Netflix’s Tinder Swindler, Avishay has never faced any charges as Simon Leviev’s business partner.

Leviev, on the other hand, is suspected of defrauding victims all over the world out of an estimated (dollar)10 million.

He pretended to be the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev, but he had no connection to the family.

He conned women all over Europe, “traveling for work” all the time and living lavishly on the money he swindled from his previous victim.

Leviev always promised to repay his dates, but he always did so with sham checks and sloppy bank transfers.

Leviev was eventually apprehended by Interpol in Greece, with the help of one of his victims, Ayleen Charlotte.

In July 2019, he was extradited to Israel for using a fake passport, and in December of that year, he was found guilty of theft, fraud, and forgery.

In Israel, Sweden, England, Germany, Denmark, and Norway, he had become a wanted man.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, but due to good behavior, he was released after only five months.

According to MailOnline, Sarah, a British doctor, avoided spending her savings to save Simon and his associates from “their enemies.”

After meeting Avishay on Tinder in 2017, the 36-year-old doctor had a “flashy relationship” with him.

She claims he treated her to wine and dine as well as overnight hotel stays in London and Berlin.

However, because she couldn’t see herself as part of his “crazy jet-set lifestyle,” the relationship “fizzled out.”

She explained that she had purchased her own flight back to Manchester when Simon barged into her room and told her that they needed to flee to another German county immediately because they were being pursued by their enemies.