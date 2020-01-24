Simon Thomas admits he has ‘constant battles’ in his head over his parenting

Former Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas has shared his battle over whether he is a good enough single parent to his son following the death of his wife.

The Norfolk-born father-of-one, 46, who has been raising son Ethan, 10, single-handedly after losing Gemma to cancer at the end of 2017, took to Instagram this week to reveal his concerns over whether he was doing enough as a dad.

Speaking about the ‘constant battles in his head’, he admitted questioning whether he was ‘doing enough and giving him enough structure’.

Simon’s late wife Gemma Thomas’ tragic death in November 2017, after she was sent home for bed rest by her GP after visiting three times with flu-like symptoms.

She died just four days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, aged 40.

Sharing a black and white snap of Ethan, he wrote: ‘I think sometimes as a parent you have to give yourself a bit of a break. We have to let go of the joy sapping area of comparison, let go of the desire to be a super parent and just say to yourself – today I did enough. I was there. I was present. I did enough.’

He admitted: ‘I have constant battles in my head about whether I’m doing enough, am I giving him enough structure, am I entertaining him enough, am I giving him my undivided attention, am I doing this Dad thing OK.

‘But then I remind myself – I’m there, I’m present and I love him more than words can describe and then all feels OK again.’

He concluded: ‘Don’t compare, don’t feel you have to be a super parent – just be present. I love being a Dad so very much and give thanks to God for the amazing gift of my boy. #parenting #soloparenting’.

Simon has been open about his mourning, sharing his grief with his 99,000 Instagram following, who have in turn shown their support for the widower.

Last April Simon announced he would be leaving his role at Sky, citing his main reason as wanting to dedicate time and energy to Ethan.

Simon joined Sky in 2005 after 13 years at the BBC before working as a presenter on Sky Sports News and Sky’s coverage of EFL and League Cup football.

However this year Simon revealed he would be returning to work as a presenter, working with ITV.

Simon has since found love with girlfriend Derrina Jebb, 27, a minister’s daughter he is said to have met in church, and credited her for her support.