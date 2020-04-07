Simply the Best 25 Schitt’s Creek Secrets Revealed

A Canadian treasure once sang “Goodbye’s the saddest word I’ll ever hear”… and it seems like Céline Dion was singing about our feelings toward Schitt’s Creek.

The beloved POP TV series ends its six-season run on Tuesday, with viewers getting their one last stay at the Rose Motel with the Rose family after three years of laughs, love and A Little Bit Alexis.

Co-created by real-life father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who also star as father and son Johnny and David Rose, Schitt’s Creek became the little Canadian show no one saw becoming a pop culture phenomenon. But thanks to stellar comedic (and emotional) performances—including a career-best from Catherine O’Hara as Moira—endlessly quotable one-liners and meme-able moments, and delivering one of modern TV’s most lovable romances with David and Patrick (Noah Reid), it will end as one of TV’s most adored comedies.

What better way to send-off Schitt’s Creek than be looking back over its six-year run and revealing some behind-the-scenes facts about some of its most iconic moments, including Annie Murphy‘s iconic “A Little Bit Alexis” performance, David and Patrick’s unexpected romance and which fan-favorite almost dropped out of the show before it began filming in 2014.

Here are 25 secrets you might not know about Schitt’s Creek… (and no, one of them is not that Sarah Levy, Dan’s real-life sister and Eugene’s daughter plays Twyla. What is this, amateur hour?!)

Schitt’s Creek‘s series finale airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo. A retrospective, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, follows at 8:30 p.m. across three networks as well.