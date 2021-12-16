Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi 2, discusses plans for a Marvel sequel.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduced Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to a whole new side of the franchise, one that will be further explored in a sequel and a Disney(plus) series.

Destin Daniel Cretton recently announced that he has signed a multi-year deal with Disney.

Cretton will return to write and direct Shang-Chi 2 and a yet-to-be-announced Marvel show on Disney(plus) as part of the new deal.

While Simu Liu couldn’t reveal much on the red carpet at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, he did tell ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis that he’s excited to see the gears start to turn again as a new Shang-Chi film is in the works.

“It feels great to hear the engine start again.” – @SimuLiu

It can’t come soon enough for Shang-Chi 2. (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.comLKdBJIC5JY

“Given everything that had happened, I suppose I shouldn’t have been surprised.”

“I was ecstatic to learn that he [Cretton] had been confirmed to return,” Liu said.

“It’s not surprising, but it’s so good to feel the engine turning again, like, ‘Great! We get to tell more stories again,’ while delving deeper into the characters and providing more of those badass fight sequences.”

Marvel Studios president Keivn Feige teased more Shang-Chi as recently as August, when he revealed that executives were closely monitoring the film’s reception in order to determine potential future stories to tell.

“I have great hope that people will want to see more of these characters based on the early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings] itself,” Feige told ComicBook in August.

“We have a lot of ideas about where we can take them and put them.”

What’s so fun is that we know the movie is working when people are asking about the co-stars or supporting players, rather than just the title character.”

“And that’s heartening in this film in particular,” Feige added, “because we think they’re spectacular, and we think they have a lot of potential in the future.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a Marvel Studios film, is now available on Disney(plus), all major digital platforms, and anywhere physical movies are sold.

The release date for Shang-Chi 2 has yet to be determined.

What were your thoughts on Shang-Chi’s film…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Shang-Chi 2 Star Simu Liu Speaks Out on Plans for Marvel Sequel