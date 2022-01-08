Simu Liu, the star of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi,’ Is a Confirmed Swiftie — ‘I’m Looking for That Scarf’

Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi,’ is a Confirmed Swiftie — ‘I’m Looking for That Scarf’

Taylor Swift’s reunion with her red scarf has even Simu Liu rooting for it.

Here’s everything we know about the star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as his unwavering support for Taylor Swift’s “Our Song.”

Awkwafina, Brie Larson, and Mark Ruffalo all made cameo appearances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

However, after his father reveals a plot to destroy his mother’s home, Liu stars as the title character, a valet-turned-superhero.

Many Marvel fans flocked to see this film, and Liu went on to appear in promotional YouTube videos for it.

Liu expressed his love for specific songs and artists outside of his work on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In one video, he expressed his support for Justin Bieber and songs like “Sorry,” as well as his admiration for Taylor, who sang “You Need To Calm Down.”

Liu responded to fan questions posted on the internet during GQ’s Actually Me video segment.

The Marvel actor expressed his desire to work with Korg from Thor: Ragnarok in a film.

He revealed that a now-viral Stock photoshoot netted him only (dollar)100.

When one internet user asked if he was a “Swiftie,” Liu responded by singing a line from Swift’s self-titled album’s “Our Song.”

“Who wouldn’t be? She was fantastic on Saturday Night Live,” Liu responded.

“I’m on the lookout for that scarf.”

I’m hoping it’s returned to whoever has it.

You know, all of that.

“I’ll always be Taylor Swift.”

Liu’s scarf was first mentioned in Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” which was re-released in 2021 with a 10-minute version and a “Sad Girl Autumn” version.

Swift has not responded to Liu’s encouragement.

Liu frequently expresses his admiration for artists such as his friend AJ Rafael and Swift.

Liu is a singer who can be heard on the album Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album.

He sang “Hot Soup,” a song that also features 88rising.

“Hot Soup” is a song about Liu’s “parents and grandparents at home,” according to Genius, and it has received over a million plays on Spotify since its debut.

Liu’s character demonstrated some of his singing abilities while jamming out to karaoke in Marvel’s feature film…

