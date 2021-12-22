Since 2016, James Franco has been in recovery from a sex addiction: ‘I Was Hurting Everyone.’

Since 2016, James Franco has been in recovery for a sex addiction: ‘I Was Hurting Everyone.’

Taking the initiative.

James Franco revealed in his first interview in nearly four years that he has been in recovery for sex addiction since 2016.

“It’s such a powerful drug, and I was hooked on it for another 20 years,” the Oscar nominee, 43, said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle, which will air on Thursday, December 23.

“What’s more insidious is that I was alcohol-free the entire time.”

… It was like, ‘Oh, I’m sober.’

I’m living a spiritual life,’ but I’m also acting out in all these other ways that I couldn’t see.”

Since five women accused him of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior in January 2018, the 127 Hours actor has largely remained out of the public eye.

Only a few days prior, the Palo Alto author had denied previous allegations leveled against him following his Golden Globe win for The Disaster Artist.

At the time, Franco told Stephen Colbert, “In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things I’ve done.”

“The things I heard on Twitter aren’t true, but I fully support people coming out and having a voice because they haven’t had one for so long.”

I don’t want to, in any way, disable them.

I think it’s a good idea, and I’m in favor of it.”

In his new interview, the California native explained that he chose to “pause” for several years before speaking out about the new allegations.

“I’ve just been working a lot,” the Deuce alum explained, detailing his activities since 2018.

“I had been in recovery for substance abuse before, and I had to deal with some issues that were also related to addiction.”

So I’ve really used my recovery experience to start looking into it and changing who I was.”

Franco revealed that he struggled with alcoholism as a teenager before deciding to quit drinking at the age of seventeen.

He rose to fame as part of the Freaks and Geeks cast shortly after quitting drinking, which led to bigger roles in films like Never Been Kissed in 1999 and Spider-Man in 2002.

As well as.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

James Franco Has Been in Recovery for Sex Addiction Since 2016: ‘I Was Hurting Everybody’