Since replacing fired Frank Fritz, American Pickers host Mike Wolfe’s brother Robbie has spent nearly (dollar)700,000 on real estate.

Since replacing fired Frank Fritz on the show, AMERICAN PICKERS host Mike Wolfe’s brother Robbie has spent nearly (dollar)700,000 on real estate.

Robbie, 55, has made several appearances on American Pickers over the years, but he took over as host from Frank, 57, at the start of Season 23.

Robbie is putting his American Pickers paycheck to good use, according to The Sun, as he has spent (dollar)660,000 on real estate.

Robbie paid (dollar)200,000 in March 2021 for an 8,576-square-foot commercial property in Davenport, Iowa, where he grew up.

He purchased over six acres of land for (dollar)80,000 in October 2020.

He paid (dollar)45,000 in January 2021 for an addition to the house.

He and his wife Melanie purchased their marital home for (dollar)335,000 in August 2017.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms are included in the 3,722 square-foot home.

With high ceilings and maple floors, the home has an open floor plan.

There is a fireplace in the living room.

An island, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances are among the features of the kitchen.

A secluded garden with a waterfall, pond, brick patio, and fire pit can be found outside.

Robbie appears to be following in his brother Mike’s footsteps, as he has a net worth of (dollar)3,467,300 in real estate.

Four mansions and eleven commercial properties make up the empire.

Since 2010, according to IMDB, Robbie has appeared in 98 episodes of American Pickers.

Before Season 23, which premiered earlier this month, the History Channel officially replaced Frank with Mike’s brother Robbie in cast photos and on the website.

Frank, 57, last appeared on American Pickers in March 2020, when he was recovering from back surgery.

Despite expressing a desire to return to the History show, the original cast member’s dismissal was announced in July.

Frank took a break from the show to recover from a difficult back surgery that left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

Frank lost 65 pounds while off the show because he is living a healthier lifestyle and is alcohol-free.

Frank also told The Sun that he spent 77 days in Iowa rehab for alcohol abuse.

“I went to rehab and I’ve been sober for 11 months now,” Frank said last year.

“I didn’t want to drink anymore.”

My mother was an alcoholic who died of an alcohol-related death five years ago.

My grandfather died as a result of his alcoholism.

That bothered me.”

Frank went on to say that after the stint, he attends meetings “twice a week.”

As Frank put it…

