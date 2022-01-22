Since switching showrunners, the storyline of ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9 has already changed dramatically.

Since changing showrunners, ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9 has already seen major storyline changes.

Season 9 of NBC’s Chicago PDSeason 9 continues to explore the Intelligence Unit’s interpersonal relationships and difficult work situations.

Fans have already seen Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton work out their differences.

Hank Voight, Kim Burgess, Adam Ruzek, and Kevin Atwater have also had new developments.

The change in showrunners appears to have resulted in new plots that viewers were not expecting.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan is currently in charge of Chicago PD Season 9.

Sigan worked as a writer and executive producer for the show before being promoted to showrunner in October 2021, according to Deadline.

Prior to joining Sigan, Rick Eid was the chief of the Chicago Police Department.

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, said, “From her first day on the job at Chicago PD, she captured the characters’ voices and flawlessly wove them into thrilling cases with unexpected character turns.”

“We are delighted to have her at the helm of the venerable Wolf series, and we look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration.”

Sigan also spoke with Wolf Entertainment about the current season’s planning.

Her team starts with “big, overarching themes” for the characters and works from there, she said.

“The transition was really smooth when I came in because we already had the themes and the staff set,” she explained.

“There was already a lot of momentum going, so it was just a matter of maintaining it.”

Fans of Chicago PD Season 9 noticed significant changes in some characters and storylines around the halfway point.

Jay Halstead and Hank Voight’s relationship has shifted dramatically, according to CinemaBlend.

Voight has taken on a new role with Halstead after they foiled the FBI’s plan to imprison him for the murder of Roy Walton.

This shift in the dynamic gives Halstead more control over Voight than fans could have imagined.

Between Halstead and Hailey Upton, there was also a noticeable shift.

From barely making their engagement work to eloping, the two went from barely making it work to eloping.

LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Kevin Atwater, told CinemaBlend that he’s “grateful” for Gwen Sigan’s direction with his character.

Atwater hopes that the showrunners will choose to promote him to detective in the end.

Sigan’s direction appears to be pushing the character to new heights.

“To be honest, I’m grateful to [Chicago PD writer] Ike Smith, who kind of accepted these…

