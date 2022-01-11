Since the 1980s, Ina Garten has been making this Lemon Poppy Seed Bundt Cake at her Barefoot Contessa store.

The easy Bundt cake recipe from Ina Garten is full of lemon flavor, can be made ahead of time, and is a great portable dessert option.

The star of Barefoot Contessa shared some simple tips for getting the best results from her recipe.

In a Barefoot Contessa episode about portable food ideas, Garten demonstrated how to make her poppy seed cake.

When she meets her team in the office, the Food Network host said she likes to bring dessert.

“I just like to bring a little special treat for them,” she says. “Lemon poppy seed cake is one of my favorite treats to bring.”

Garten shared some simple tips for making her “marvelous, moist” cake along the way, such as how she soaks the poppy seeds to get the best flavor.

She put a cup of buttermilk in a liquid measuring cup, stirred in the seeds, and let them sit for two hours to soften.

She added fresh lemon juice after 2 hours.

She used a mixer to cream together butter and sugar, noting that room temperature butter makes it “light and fluffy,” then added the eggs one by one.

“What you don’t want to do is deflate the sugar and butter,” she explained.

She then added vanilla extract and lemon zest.

Garten alternated adding dry and wet ingredients to the mixer while it was running on low speed (flour, cornstarch, salt, baking powder, and baking soda).

She gushed, “This is the most lemony, delicious, moist, fabulous cake.”

“At the same time, it’s old-fashioned and modern.”

With a rubber spatula, the Barefoot Contessa poured the batter into the Bundt cake pan and smoothed the top.

“This cake is great because it can be made ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator,” she said.

“Serve it at room temperature, but it will keep for about a week in the refrigerator.”

You can either cook it or put it in the freezer.

“It freezes exceptionally well.”

Garten baked the cake for 45 minutes at 350°F until a toothpick inserted in the center came out clean.

She set it aside for 10 minutes before making a simple lemon drizzle by combining fresh lemon juice and sugar in a pot and heating until the sugar dissolved.

Garten explained, “This cake has three lemon hits.”

“Lemon zest and juice are in the cake, and then there’s a lemon…

