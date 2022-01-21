Since the NBC comedy’The Office’ ended, the cast has reunited.

Since the end of the NBC comedy, the cast of ‘The Office’ has reunited.

The cast of The Office has remained in touch since the show ended in 2013, from cubicle mates to lifelong friends.

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his band of Dunder Mifflin paper company workers were introduced to fans in 2005, and the cast is still close 15 years later.

Jenna Fischer, a.k.a. John Krasinski, and John Krasinski, a.k.a. John Krasinski, have collaborated on a number of projects over the years.

Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly, who met on television and fell in love, have reunited to support each other’s careers.

The actors who played Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, have attended many Oscar parties together.

Krasinski admitted in February 2020 that the show meant “absolutely everything” to him and that if a reboot were to happen in the future, he would be on board.

“I mean, it’s the beginning and the end of my life.”

“I’m pretty sure I’ll still be known for Jim at the end of my career,” the Boston native told Esquire in the March 2020 issue.

“It was the first time I’d ever been part of a creative family.”

They will always be the most important people in that most important experience of my career, in many ways.

So, yeah, if they did a reunion, I’d be all over it.”

Fischer and Angela Kinsey (who played Angela Martin) collaborated on “The Office Ladies” podcast a few months ago, in October 2019.

They’ve interviewed a lot of their former co-stars over the course of their show’s run.

Kinsey has made it a point to share all of her reunions with her fans, regardless of where they take place.

From a Dancing With the Stars meet-up to support Kate Flannery (who played Meredith Palmer) to spending time with former accountant friends Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), the Louisiana native knows how much fans enjoy cast reunions.

In 2017, NBC expressed interest in bringing the gang back together, and Kinsey told Us Weekly exclusively that she would sign on again in a heartbeat.

She told Us in October 2017, “I would love it, but I have no idea.”

“Everyone is doing so many things, but sign me up! It was such an amazing opportunity!”

