Since the success of his K-drama, ‘Squid Game,’ HoYeon Jung’s attitude toward pursuing a career in Hollywood has shifted.

Since the success of her K-drama, ‘Squid Game,’ HoYeon Jung’s attitude toward pursuing a career in Hollywood has shifted.

The buzz surrounding Squid Game hasn’t died down since its Netflix premiere in October.

The main cast of the Korean drama has achieved new levels of success in Hollywood that have never been seen before by South Korean actors.

HoYeon Jung and the cast of Squid Game have been nominated for SAG Awards in multiple categories.

The actor-model reflects on her meteoric rise in the industry as well as her future ambitions.

The K-drama’s cast’s success isn’t slowing down.

At the 2022 Golden Globes, actor Oh Yeong-su, who played Il-nam, won the award for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie.

The SAG Awards recently announced their nominees, according to Deadline, with Squid Game dominating multiple categories.

HoYeon has been nominated for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Along with the main cast, the ensemble in a drama series received Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“Working on this series, and acting for the first time, I thought about how creating something ‘together’ and ‘as an ensemble’ just might be the true value of our society,” HoYeon said when she learned of her SAG Award nomination, according to NME.

However, after seeing the impact that the K-drama has had on the new actor, HoYeon’s mindset about reaching Hollywood has changed.

‘Squid Game’: Oh Yeong-su (Player 001) Explains How ‘Things Have Changed Quite a Bit’ Since the Success of K-Drama

The model and actor made history by becoming the first South Korean to appear on the cover of Vogue Magazine by herself.

In an interview with Vogue, she discusses how Squid Game shifted her perspective on her career.

HoYeon struggled to adjust to fame after achieving overnight fame.

“I’m not sure why, but I couldn’t eat anything.”

I was completely perplexed, and everything seemed to be in disarray.

I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

“I didn’t believe it,” HoYeon explained.

The discussion then moved on to K-culture’s overwhelming success with BTS and Parasite.

HoYeon explained that her goal of becoming an actor in Hollywood has changed.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Hollywood and act in the United States, and I still do.”

Squid Game, on the other hand, shifted my perspective.

“It doesn’t have to be an American or a European film; what matters is the story and the message,” the K-drama actor said.

It’s thanks to… that she’s changed her mind.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.