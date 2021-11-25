Since Their Split, Here’s Everything Kanye West Has Said About Kim Kardashian

Since their breakup, Kanye West has said a lot about Kim Kardashian.

Since their divorce, Kanye West hasn’t kept quiet about his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

After six years of marriage and months of rumors about their impending split, Us Weekly confirmed in February 2021 that the Skims founder filed for divorce from the rapper.

According to a source, the couple “had a big fight” in December 2020, which pushed her over the edge.

During a June 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian hinted at the reasons for the breakup.

“I just think he deserves someone who will back him up in everything he does and move to Wyoming with him.”

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to do it,” she explained.

“He should have a wife who supports him in everything he does, travels with him, and does everything for him, and I can’t do that.”

During a later episode that aired later that month, the reality star discussed how West’s relocation to Wyoming impacted their marriage.

“When I turned 40 this year, I realized, ‘No, I don’t want a husband who lives in another state,'” she explained.

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but that’s sad and not what I want.”

I’m looking for someone who enjoys the same shows as me.

I’m looking for someone who will join me in the gym.

… I’m in possession of everything important.

I’ve had the most extravagant everything you can imagine, and no one will ever do it like that — I know that, and I’m grateful for those experiences — but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that will mean a lot to me.”

During the June 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, the KKW Beauty founder insisted that there was no “one specific thing that happened on either part” that caused the breakup.

The decision was made as a result of “a general difference of opinion on a few things.”

Kardashian and West, who have three children together (North, Chicago, and Saint and Psalm), remained friends after their divorce.

