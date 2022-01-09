Sinead O’Connor expresses her grief as she identifies the body of her 17-year-old son Shane, who was discovered dead two days after going missing.

Sinead O’Connor expresses her grief as she identifies the body of her 17-year-old son Shane, who was found dead two days after going missing.

SINEAD O’Connor is heartbroken after discovering her teenage son’s body two days after he went missing.

Shane O’Connor, 17, went missing from Dublin’s Tallaght Hospital on Thursday and was discovered dead.

Sinead, the teenager’s devastated mother, confirmed his death and described him as the “light of my life.”

“I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane,” she expressed her grief after identifying his body.

“I’m going to take some time alone right now to grieve for my son.”

After Shane went missing two days before his death, she threatened the hospital with a lawsuit.

Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, according to the singer, “refuses to take any responsibility” for Shane’s disappearance.

Along with the picture, police had previously issued an appeal for the missing teen.

He’s wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie with a bright symbol on the front, a dark red top, and white sneakers in the CCTV image.

However, a Garda spokesperson confirmed that the search had been “stopped” following the discovery of a body.

“Following the discovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, January 7th 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a spokesman said.

Sinead, a mother of four, announced Shane’s death on social media and paid tribute to him.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, chose today to end his earthly struggle and is now with God,” she wrote.

“May he rest in peace and that no one else follow in his footsteps.”

My child.

I’m smitten by you.

Please relax and enjoy yourself:”

“This is for my Shaney,” she tweeted later, dedicating a Bob Marley song to him.

My life’s ray of hope.

My soul’s lamp.

My baby with blue eyes.

“You’ll always be my guiding light.”

We will always be in each other’s company.

“Nothing will be able to keep us apart.”

Shane made a desperate plea for his return after he vanished from a Dublin hospital where his mother claimed he was on “suicide watch.”

“Your life is priceless, Shane,” she said.

God didn’t chisel that lovely smile on your lovely face for naught.

“Without you, my world would crumble.”

You are the center of my universe.

Please do not put a stop to it.

Please don’t cause yourself any harm.

Let’s get you to the Gardai and get you to the hospital.

“This is a message for Shane, my son.”

Shane, it’s no longer amusing how many people are going missing.

I’m terrified of you.

“Would you kindly do the honorable thing and present yourself…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.