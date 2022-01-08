As the teen was discovered dead, Sinead O’Connor threatened to sue the hospital for “letting son, 17, out while on suicide watch.”

As the teen was discovered dead, Sinead O’Connor has threatened to sue the hospital for “letting son, 17, out while on suicide watch.”

After the teen was discovered dead while on suicide watch, Sinead O’Connor has threatened to sue the hospital.

Sinead O’Connor has threatened a hospital with a lawsuit after her teen son went missing two days before he died.

Shane claims that Tallaght Hospital in Dublin “refused to take any responsibility” after he vanished.

Sinead, the teen’s bereaved mother, confirmed his death and called him the “light of my life.”

“The very light of my life, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she said in a statement.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow in his footsteps.”

My son or daughter.

I really like you.

“Peace be with you.”

Police had previously been looking for the missing teen, who went missing on Thursday.

They renewed their search for Shane, who was last seen in Tallaght, Ireland, on Friday.

His mother, who has three other children, pleaded with him not to harm himself and to report himself to the authorities.

Sinead has slammed the hospital’s Lynn Ward for failing to do more to help the troubled adolescent.

“How has a seventeen-year-old traumatized young person on suicide watch in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward gone missing???” she enquired.

“Of course, the hospital has refused to accept any blame so far.”

If anything happens to my son while they are in charge, there will be lawsuits.”

The singer has threatened to sue the hospital if anything suggests that they might have been able to prevent his tragic death.

