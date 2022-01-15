Sinead O’Connor is in the hospital after making suicidal tweets days after her son died.

Sinead O’Connor is in the hospital after sending suicidal tweets days after her son died.

Looking for assistance.

Sinead O’Connor has been admitted to the hospital after posting a series of allegedly suicidal messages on social media.

On Thursday, January 13, the 55-year-old singer of “Nothing Compares 2 U” announced her upcoming hospital stay on Twitter.

Her page has since been cleared of the messages.

The announcement of the Ireland native’s hospital stay came just hours after she shared a series of since-deleted disturbing messages about suicide.

“I’ve decided to follow in the footsteps of my son [Shane O’Connor].”

It’s pointless to live without him.

I ruin everything I come into contact with.

I only stayed because of him.

“I’m sorry,” the Grammy nominee tweeted on Thursday, according to CNN.

That was a blunder on my part.

I’m currently on my way to the hospital with cops.

Please accept my apologies for causing such a stir.”

“I am lost without my kid, and I hate myself,” she allegedly added at the time.

For a while, the hospital will be of assistance.

However, I’m going to track down Shane.

“It’s just a hiccup.”

The musician had announced the death of her 17-year-old son via Twitter less than a week prior.

Shane had been reported missing several days prior in Newbridge, Ireland.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote in a since-deleted message on January 7.

“May he rest in peace, and may no one emulate him.”

My little one.

I adore you to death.

Please rest peacefully.”

“This is for my Shaney,” she wrote at the time, dedicating Bob Marley’s “Ride Natty Ride” to the late teen.

My life’s source of illumination.

My soul’s light source.

My little boy with the blue eyes.

You’ll always be my source of illumination.

We’re going to be together for the rest of our lives.

“Nothing will be able to keep us apart.”

Prior to her hospitalization on Thursday, O’Connor had been open about her mental health issues for years, even attempting suicide on several occasions.

“Sinead is safe and well,” a spokesman for Dublin’s Pearse Street Garda Station told Us Weekly in November 2015, after the singer posted a disturbing note on Facebook.

The performer of “Feel So Different” wrote at the time, “The last two nights have finished me off.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Sinead O’Connor Is Hospitalized Following Suicidal Tweets Days After Son’s Death