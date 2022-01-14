Sinead O’Connor was admitted to the hospital just days after her son died tragically at the age of 17.

The singer confirmed that she was taken to the hospital after becoming “lost” without her 17-year-old son Shane.

Shane O’Connor went missing from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin on Thursday and was discovered dead.

After admitting she wanted to “find Shane,” his mother posted a heartfelt message on Facebook last night, causing concern among fans.

“I’m sorry,” Sinead, 55, said.

That was something I shouldn’t have said.

I’m currently on my way to the hospital with cops.

“I’m sorry if I offended anyone.”

Without my child, I am lost and despised.

For a time, the hospital will be of assistance.

However, I intend to track down Shane.

It’s just a hiccup.”

Sinead was devastated to learn of the teen’s death and described him as the “light of my life.”

“I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane,” the Nothing Compares 2 U singer expressed her grief after identifying his body.

“I’m going to take some time alone right now to grieve for my son.”

After Shane went missing two days before he died, she threatened the hospital with a lawsuit.

According to the singer, the hospital “refuses to take any responsibility” for Shane’s disappearance.

“May God forgive the Irish State, because I will never forgive it,” she added.

“The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when doing so would reveal information about identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality,” the hospital said in a statement.

Sinead, a mother of four, confirmed Shane’s death on social media, paying tribute to him.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, chose today to end his earthly struggle and is now with God,” she wrote.

“May he rest in peace and that no one else follow in his footsteps.”

My child.

I adore you.

“Peace be with you:”

“This is for my Shaney,” she later tweeted, dedicating a Bob Marley song to Shane.

My life’s source of illumination.

My soul’s lamp

My baby with the blue eyes.

“You’ll always be my source of light.”

We’ll always be in each other’s company.

“There is nothing that can keep us apart.”

Fans were also encouraged to send flowers or other tributes to Sinead’s son if they so desired.

Along with the picture, police had previously issued an appeal for the missing teen.

He’s wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie with a colorful symbol on the front, a dark red top, and white sneakers in the CCTV image.

However, a Garda spokesperson confirmed that the search had been “stopped” as a result of the…

