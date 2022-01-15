Sinead O’Connor wears a pink tracksuit to Shane O’Connor’s Hindu funeral, paying tribute to his ‘beautiful angel’ son.

Sinead O’Connor wears a pink tracksuit to his Hindu funeral to pay tribute to her ‘beautiful angel’ son Shane, 17.

SINEAD O’Connor spoke about her “beautiful angel” son Shane at his Hindu funeral, which he “would have loved.”

Shane O’Connor, 17, went missing from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin on Thursday and was discovered dead.

In West Dublin’s Newlands Cross Cemetery and Crematorium, he was laid to rest today after a ceremony attended by 50 mourners.

In accordance with her son’s wishes, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer expressed her sorrow while dressed in a pink tracksuit.

“We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney,” she tweeted.

“This was a beautiful Hindu ceremony, and Shane would have adored it.”

“Om,” he would say over and over.

“Shanti,” says the speaker.

“In case there aren’t any in heaven, I put a few packs of fags in the coffin for him.”

“I’m sure he would have enjoyed it.”

Om, thank you.

Shanti is a name for a person who is spiritual

Sinead, who was heartbroken when she learned of the teen’s death earlier this week, described him as the “light of my life.”

“I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane,” the Nothing Compares 2 U singer previously said of her pain after identifying his body.

“I’m going to grieve my son in private right now.”

Shane went missing two days before he died, and she threatened the hospital with a lawsuit.

The hospital, according to the singer, “refuses to take any responsibility” for Shane’s disappearance.

“May God forgive the Irish State, because I will never forgive it,” she added.

“The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when doing so would reveal information about identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality,” the hospital said in a statement.

Sinead, a mother of four, announced Shane’s death on social media and paid tribute to him.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, chose today to end his earthly struggle and is now with God,” she wrote.

“May he rest in peace and that no one else follow in his footsteps.”

My little one.

I adore you to death.

“Peace be with you:”

“This is for my Shaney,” she tweeted later, dedicating a Bob Marley song to Shane.

My life’s source of illumination.

My soul’s lamp.

My baby with the blue eyes.

“You’ll always be my source of light.”

We will always be in each other’s company.

“There is nothing that can keep us apart.”

An appeal for the missing teen had previously been issued, along with a photograph.

He was wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie with a colorful symbol on the front, a dark red top, and white trainers in the CCTV image.

The search had been “stood down,” according to a spokesperson for the Gardai…

