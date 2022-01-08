Sinead O’Connor’s son Shane is seen in his last photo, taken the day before he died, as the singer remembers the ‘light of my life.’

THIS is Sinead O’Connor’s son’s heartbreaking final photo, taken the day before he died.

Shane O’connor, 17, went missing from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin on Thursday, prompting a missing person appeal.

An appeal for the missing teen had previously been issued, along with a photograph.

He’s wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie with a colorful symbol on the front, a dark red top, and white sneakers in the CCTV image.

However, an Irish force spokesperson confirmed today that the search had been “stopped” following the discovery of a body.

“Following the discovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, January 7th, 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a spokesperson said.

Sinead, a mother of four, confirmed Shane’s death on social media earlier today.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, chose today to end his earthly struggle and is now with God,” she wrote.

“May he rest in peace, and may no one emulate him.”

This is my little one.

I adore you to death.

Please relax and enjoy yourself:”

“This is for my Shaney,” the 55-year-old later tweeted, dedicating a Bob Marley song to him.

My life’s ray of hope.

My soul’s lamp

My baby with the blue eyes.

“You’ll always be my source of light.”

We’ll always be in each other’s company.

“There is nothing that can keep us apart.”

Shane made a desperate plea for his return following his disappearance from a Dublin hospital where his mother claimed he was on “suicide watch.”

“Shane, your life is priceless,” she said.

God didn’t chisel that lovely smile on your lovely face for naught.

“Without you, my world would crumble.”

My heart belongs to you.

Please don’t put a stop to it beating.

Please don’t cause yourself any harm.

Let’s get you to the hospital by going to the Gardai.

“To my son, Shane, this is a message.”

Shane, all of this going missing isn’t funny anymore.

You’re terrifying me.

“Would you kindly do the right thing and report to a Garda station?”

Please contact the Gardai if you are with Shane to ensure his safety.”

“How has a seventeen year old traumatised young person, who was on suicide watch, in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???” she wrote, threatening the hospital with legal action if anything suggests they might have been able to prevent his tragic death.

“Of course, the hospital has so far refused to accept any responsibility.

If something bad happens to my son, I’ll let you know.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.