Sing 2’s cast: who’s who?

Who is in the Sing 2 cast?

Since the release of Sing in 2016, fans have been clamoring for a sequel.

Sing 2 will be released in 2021 and will feature a star-studded cast.

A new group of celebrities will join the cast to give Sing 2 an all-star makeover, in addition to the main cast from Sing.

Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Ash, a teen porcupine rockstar, in the sequel.

Reese Witherspoon will also reprise her role as Rosita, a pig who abandons her dream of becoming a star in order to become a housewife.

In addition, Taron Egerton will reprise his role as Johnny, an ex-convict gorilla.

Matthew McConaughey will also reprise his role as Buster, the Moon Theater’s owner koala.

Tori Kelly will also play Meena, the teenage Indian elephant who triumphed over stage fright in Sing.

Gunter, the dancing pig who collaborates with Rosita to perform in Red Shore City, is also played by Nick Krol.

Bono, the rock icon, plays Clay Calloway, a white lion who withdrew from his star performances as a rock star due to the death of his wife.

Alfonso, a character played by Pharell Williams, is an elephant ice cream vendor in the film.

In Sing 2, Bobby Cannavale will play a wolf who is also the CEO of Crystal Entertainment and the main antagonist.

Porsha, an overpampered wolf, will be played by Halsey, who plays Bobby’s daughter.

Eric Andre portrays the yak and also appears as Meena’s partner.

Buster plans to put on a big show at the Crystal Tower Theatre in Red Shore City, with the stage set at the New Moon Theatre.

Buster pitches his big idea for a mega show to Jimmy Crystal, despite the fact that he has no high-profile connections in Red Shore City.

Buster plans a mega event with the help of Gunter that will feature the return of Clay Calloway, who has been reclusive since the death of his beloved wife years ago.

With only three weeks to put the mega event together, the musically gifted animals make an arduous search for Clay Calloway in order to persuade him to participate in the show.

Sing 2 was supposed to come out on December 25, 2020, but it was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

The star-studded sequel, on the other hand, made its theatrical debut on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

