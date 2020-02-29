Singer Bob Fosko died at the age of 64 NOW

The 64-year-old musician and actor Bob Fosko died in Amsterdam on Friday from the effects of cancer. His family announced this on Saturday, reports AT5.

In the beginning of 2019, esophageal cancer was discovered in the singer. The cancer was later spread to his head.

The Fosko family writes: “This creative jack-of-all-trades went on its own and was positive to the last note.” Fosko would perform again at Paradiso in Amsterdam. This show was to take place on March 11.

Fosko was known for the song Gabbertje, that he made with the Hakkûhbar group. Fosko also worked as an actor in the eighties and nineties and played in the comic television series, among others Jiskefet.

Fosko, whose real name is Geert Timmers, was also the lead singer of the band in the nineties The Raggende Manne. The band became known by songs like Poo In Your Head. The band broke up in 1999.