Singer Gayle Reacts to Olivia Rodrigo’s Direct Message and Kim Kardashian and North West’s Love

Gayle spoke exclusively to E! News about the outpouring of support she’s received online, including an “insane” DM from Olivia Rodrigo, after her song “abcdefu” became a certified viral hit on TikTok.

Gayle’s breakout single “abcdefu” seems to be a hit with everyone (including their dog!).

The 17-year-old singer reflected on her life since the song went viral on TikTok and rocketed to the top of the music charts in an exclusive interview with E! News, saying that its success is still “so surreal” to her.

“Sometimes I genuinely feel like I’m sleepwalking,” she laughed.

“I feel like I’m this 30-year-old woman who has hit her head and is secretly in a coma right now and isn’t aware of it, and I’m going to wake up thinking, ‘Wasn’t that a really funny dream?'”

In fact, Gayle is astounded that her breakup song has caught the attention of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Kim Kardashian and her daughterNorth West, who used a snippet of the song in a video on their joint TikTok account.

Gayle recalled, “They used my song with North making hot chocolate.”

“It’s literally her making hot chocolate,” she says, “but it said @KimAndNorth and I was like, ‘Hello!'”

Hayley Kiyoko and Olivia Rodrigo, two other vocalists, have also reached out to Gayle, which she described as “really exciting.”

“Olivia Rodrigo sent me a DMed.

“That was crazy,” she admitted.

“All she wanted to do was congratulate me on the song’s success.”

She told me I was killing it, which was great to hear, especially because she’s such an incredible artist and human being.”

Is this a hint that a duet is on the way? Gayle says no.

“I’d like to work with Olivia in the future.”

“Everyone wants to collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo,” she explained, adding that a potential joint project would be “amazing,” but “I’m also not going to be stalking her for it because she knows what she wants to do.”

Gayle is well aware that her own angsty sound has drawn comparisons to Olivia Rodrigo’s work, but she says she has “absolutely no problem” being compared to her.

“I’m so grateful and overjoyed that people have taken the time to listen to my music…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Singer Gayle Reacts to Olivia Rodrigo’s DM and Receiving Love From Kim Kardashian and North West