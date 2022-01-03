Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s New Series, Gets Its First Look

Single Drunk Female: Your First Look at Freeform’s New Series

In Single Drunk Female, Samantha Finch is moving in with her mother, and things aren’t going well for her.

Check out this exclusive trailer for the series, which will premiere in January.

The premiere of 20 is on Freeform.

Single Drunk Female, a new Freeform show, debuts in January.

We’ve reached number 20 and are prepared to take on the challenge.

Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia), a 20-something alcoholic, is forced to return home to Boston and her overbearing mother Carol (Sheedy) in order to sober up and avoid jail time in the dramedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, and Rebecca Henderson.

In addition, we get a sneak peek at the new Simone Finch-created series in an E! exclusive clip.

Samantha is asked at an AA meeting, “What brought you here today?”

“Public intoxication, property destruction, nearly blinding a coworker, and being awesome,” she responds.

“Hello, Smother,” she greets her mother as she climbs into her mother’s car.

“Did you just talk about me the whole time?” Carol responds, unfazed by Samantha’s attitude.

“Yes, Mother,” I say.

Samantha responds sarcastically, “It’s all about you.”

“But, in general,” she says.

Returning home, however, proves to be more difficult than she had anticipated, as she learns that her best friend is marrying her ex-boyfriend.

Samantha tells her sponsor, “I want all of the booze and all of the drugs all at the same time.”

“Would you like a cup of tea?” she asks, “It’s not much, but it’s all I have.”

Samantha attempts to establish a new normal in the teaser, which includes bed making, grocery store shifts, and steamy (and not-so-steamy) kisses.

Will Samantha be able to turn her life around when Single Drunk Female debuts with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Jan.

twenty-first.

