“Single” Hannah Brown Reveals She’s Ready to “Test the Waters” of Dating

Hannah Brown is single and ready to mingle.

On Tuesday, the former Bachelorette revealed that she wants to start dating again in an Instagram Live, sharing that she’s ready to “test the waters.”

“I am single, I am,” she assured fans while answering questions about her love life. “I feel like right now in quarantine’s not the best time to try to date, but I feel like I am in a place where I’m ready to do that—to test the waters a little bit.” As for who she’s ready to date, Brown joked that it won’t be a member of the Bachelor Nation: “I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor. Y’all are driving me crazy!”

This comes months after Brown and her Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumors with their recent reunion in Florida. After being spotted enjoying the warm weather together on the beach, the former loves caused a stir among fans with their palpable chemistry on social media.

At the time of their shocking reunion, a source close to the stars shared with E! News that both Brown and Cameron “have expressed they are not in a position to date right now but do care about each other.” The insider added, “They have been social distancing together, hanging out and are having a lot of fun together. Hannah gets along with Tyler’s family and friends and everyone loves her.”

Last month, Brown insisted that she and Cameron weren’t an item and said that she didn’t have a significant other. Shortly after, the Florida native also set the record straight on the status of their rumored romance via social media. “No, I’m not dating nobody,” Cameron said during an Instagram Live.

During her Q&A, Brown also reflected on her season of The Bachelorette, telling fans that she’s been thinking about how different her life was this time last year.

“I made a joke on Twitter about today being—well, it’s not a joke, it’s just, like, how this time last year the day that I sent Luke [Parker] home? And I made a joke about taking a tequila shot or a moment of silence because, like, that was a…quite an interesting night for me,” she recalled. “I wasn’t trying to be mean, but I can laugh about my own life. Just saying. You know, thought we were making better decisions after that night. Well, I fooled y’all. I fooled y’all! I’m still making crap decisions, but it’s okay.”

As for how her season ended, Brown said she has no regrets and wouldn’t change a thing. “I just really have to believe that there’s really something so much greater from all this that I just—I’m still on the journey of figuring it out, you know?” she said. “It’s called growing and learning.”