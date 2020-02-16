Single woman, 27, reveals how she saved £23K in TWO YEARS to buy her first home

A single woman has revealed how she managed to save an impressive £18,000 in two-and-a-half years to buy her first home – and still managed an exotic two-week holiday to Bali.

Jennifer Barker, 27, from Stevenage, purchased the two-bedroom property in Langford, Biggleswade for £269,995 in October 2018 and moved in last January.

Having lived with her parents and rented privately for a year before, the Pets at Home worker – who earned £26,000 a year as a deputy manager before being promoted to a field-based role which took her over £30,000 – told how she followed a strict budget to save up her deposit.

This included swapping her designer wardrobe and make-up for cheaper alternatives and buying own-brand food at the supermarket.

She also held a few car boot sales to sell some of her more expensive clothes and accessories that she no longer wore, and sold her car after getting a promotion and company vehicle at work.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Jennifer explained: ‘I put myself on a tight budget for everything; I stopped getting my nails done and cut back on buying clothes and make-up that I didn’t need.

‘I moved from shopping at Ted Baker to Primark and changed from MAC to Rimmel London.

‘I stopped going out with friends on the weekends and stopped buying branded foods all the time. I also ate in more and ditched takeaways – sometimes the last week before payday would be hard and I would find myself living off beans on toast!

‘Any bonuses that I got at work I would put as much as I could away immediately so I didn’t spend it.

‘I also managed to get a promotion at work that gave me a company car, so I sold mine which I was paying for on finance.

‘I even did a few car boot sales too, selling my more expensive items that I no longer used or bought – mainly jewellery, make-up palettes, clothes, shoes, purses and bags which I found go really well at car boots!’

Jennifer admitted not socialising as much with her friends while saving was the hardest part.

‘Living on my own and not being able to afford to go out would sometimes be very isolating,’ she said. ‘So my friends would come round and we would have a movie or dinner night.’

She added: ‘Although I cut back massively, I did still manage to have a holiday while saving where I went travelling around Bali with my best friend for two weeks.

‘Luckily if you travel Bali properly, it can be incredibly beautiful but still affordable!’

Jennifer told how owning her own home was important to her because renting felt like she was ‘throwing her money away’.

‘I rented a little house in Stevenage from February 2018 until January 2019 as I wanted to test my confidence living on my own, after having saved the majority of my deposit already,’ she said.

‘I had only lived with my parents prior to that, who charged me minimal rent, and I knew moving out was a huge thing, so I had to make sure I was ready for it!

‘I wanted stability for my future and a place I could design and make my own. I’ve always enjoyed being creative and my home has really given me the chance to showcase that.’

Jennifer, who regularly shows off her stylish interiors and upcycling skills on her Instagram account Home_atplot12, opted to use the government’s Shared Ownership scheme, meaning she owns 60 per cent of the house after paying a 15 per cent deposit of £23,000.

‘Being a young single person, it’s a lot harder to step onto the property ladder and although I had a good deposit, I needed to make sure the monthly payments were affordable as well,’ she explained.

‘I didn’t want to worry about depending on anyone but myself, and the new build with this option also gave my home a two-year warranty, in which the company, Settle, would get the property developers to fix any problems.

‘That helped to assure me I wouldn’t have to worry about any big unexpected bills coming my way if something went wrong!’

Jennifer’s parents gave her £5,000 to top up her deposit and go towards solicitor fees. She has a five-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Her two-bedroom home is a mid-terrace house with an upstairs bathroom and downstairs toilet, a built-in shed in the garden and two allocated parking spaces.

Since moving in, creative Jennifer has worked her magic on its decor and furnished it with stylish finds from bargain stores.

‘As it was a new build, everything was very white and plain, but I’ve absolutely loved decorating and experimenting with ideas for my home,’ she said.

‘A lot of my furniture was from when I lived at my parents and rented home, but I’ve slowly built it up since living here.

‘A lot of what I buy is from bargain shops like B&M and Home Bargains – I’ve got a fair amount from The Range and IKEA too, but I’ve also got some great finds from Facebook Marketplace as well!’

Jennifer is the only single person in her friendship group who has managed to buy her own property (which she shares with her pet dog) by herself.

She added: ‘I have some married friends that have a mortgage with their partners, but they always say how proud they are of me for achieving so much so young and on my own!

‘It’s not been an easy journey, as they all know, but it was worth it in the end to know I have this house to call my own!’