‘Single’s Inferno’: Song Ji-a Takes a Break from Social Media and Issues an Apology Video, saying, “As a YouTuber, I Should Have Been More Careful and Thoughtful in All My Actions.”

‘Single’s Inferno’: Song Ji-a Takes a Break from Social Media and Releases an Apology Video, saying, ‘As a YouTuber, I Should Have Been More Careful and Thoughtful in All My Actions.’

Song Ji-a of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno is one of the contestants who has received the most negative feedback following her appearance on the dating reality show.

Fans were initially drawn to her because of her good looks and her use of high-end brands on the show.

Ji-a admitted to the scandal and apologized after it was revealed that the majority of the name-brand items were fake.

The scandal’s situation deteriorated.

Ji-a has taken down all of her social media accounts, including her Instagram and YouTube channel.

The Single’s Inferno contestant has released an apology video in which she explains her actions and her plans for the future.

Ji-a deleted all posts that included fake luxury items after her initial Instagram apology letter.

Even after admitting to purchasing counterfeit designer goods and explaining that her actions were naive, she received public backlash.

Her public appearances on Korean television were also jeopardized as a result of the scandal.

The Manager decided not to air her guest segment on the show, whereas Knowing Bros aired it as planned, but for different reasons.

According to the producers, editing Ji-a out without canceling the show was nearly impossible.

They also stated that they did not want to “cause any harm” to actor Lee Young-ji, who appeared in the episode with Ji-a as a guest star.

Ji-a of Single’s Inferno and her manager took additional steps after her public image was tainted following the tumultuous series of events.

From Instagram to her YouTube channel, the beauty content creator has taken down all public media.

Song Ji-a Addresses Rumors That the Dating Show Was Scripted: ‘All the Participants Acted the Way They Wanted’ in ‘Single’s Inferno.’

The public can clearly see how the fake designer items scandal has affected Ji-a in her new apology video on YouTube.

Ji-a and actor Kang Ye-won, who is also the co-CEO of Song’s management agency Hyowon CNC, deleted all of Song’s Instagram and Youtube posts and videos shortly before the release of the video.

Ji-a claims she’s taking time to reflect on herself.

Instead of the bubbly and well-dressed Ji-a, fans see her looking exhausted and like she hasn’t gotten a good night’s sleep in a long time.

According to The Korea Herald, Ji-a from Single’s Inferno has apologized for her actions once more.

"I'll admit, there's a bit of a squabble

