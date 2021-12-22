Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband, has tested positive for COVID and will not be visiting the Queen during the holidays.

Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband, tested positive for COVID and will not visit the Queen for Christmas.

Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband, tested positive for the coronavirus just days before the royal family was set to celebrate Christmas.

According to multiple reports, the military veteran, 66, has been self-isolating with his wife, 71, as a result of his recent positive COVID-19 test.

While the couple — who married in 1992 — is quarantined together, reports suggest that they will likely skip Christmas visits with the Princess Royal’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Laurence’s illness was revealed just days after Us Weekly reported that the 95-year-old monarch would skip her country estate, Sandringham House, and instead spend the holidays at Windsor Castle for the second year in a row.

Following rising COVID-19 levels, the sovereign had canceled her annual Christmas party and family luncheon a week earlier.

“I understand from sources that if things change, there could be a Christmas at Windsor this year,” royal expert Kerene Barefield told Us exclusively on Monday, December 20.

“So, I believe close aides are considering an alternative Christmas at Windsor instead of everyone going to Sandringham.

… I know the queen didn’t go to church at Windsor that weekend, as she normally would, because she’s just trying to keep everyone safe for Christmas Day in case things go as planned.”

For her part, Barefield expressed concern that the sovereign’s family may not be able to celebrate together as a result of the new plans.

“That will be further away from them than if they’re in Sandringham, [which is]just a stone’s throw [away from their Norfolk residence],” Barefield speculated, speculating whether Prince William, Duchess Kate, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — would be able to attend.

“If it’s at Windsor, they might not be able to come.”

Unlike the original Sandringham plan, which included a large number of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, the guest list at Windsor will be smaller due to the pandemic.

“What I understand from sources is that she won’t be spending alone,” Barefield says, “but it could just be slimmed down even further than what we discussed.”

