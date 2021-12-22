Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband, tested positive for COVID-19.

“Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has tested positive for Covid and is following all appropriate rules,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman tells ET.

“Princess Anne isolates herself as well.”

The announcement comes after royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted on Wednesday that Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter would have to alter her holiday plans.

The couple will have to isolate for 10 days at their home in Gloucestershire, as directed by the government.

The news comes just days after the queen announced that she will not be attending the traditional Christmas celebrations at her Sandringham estate.

Instead, the 95-year-old monarch will remain at Windsor Castle to celebrate.

The royal family has chosen to celebrate at home in Windsor for the second year in a row.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, the queen recently announced that this year’s annual pre-Christmas luncheon, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, had been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

Eight months after the death of the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, the royal family has altered their Christmas plans.

Her Royal Highness has cut back on her engagements in recent months due to health concerns, so the holiday changes are timely.

She missed the Remembrance Day Service in November after spraining her back.

On the advice of the doctor, the monarch spent the night in the hospital in October for tests and observations.

The royal has since resumed her duties and is expected to resume regular engagements following the holiday season.

