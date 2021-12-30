Siri Hustvedt’s Mothers, Fathers, and Others is a collection of deeply human essays about literature, family, and power.

Siri Hustvedt’s Mothers, Fathers, and Others, a collection of deeply human essays on literature, family, and power, is reviewed here.

With humour and clarity, the novelist blasts away our preconceptions about everything from feminism and politics to the uses of literature.

“I tasted bad milk, not orange juice,” Siri Hustvedt writes in “The Future of Literature,” one of the essays in her new collection Mothers, Fathers, and Others, about accidentally pouring juice into her cereal and being surprised by the flavor.

Hustvedt is describing a common type of minor autopilot error.

What else might our reflex assumptions be skewing, she writes, if we accept that perfectly good orange juice would taste horrible to someone expecting milk?

“For many, the outcome was a rude awakening, far worse than mistaking an orange juice container for a milk container.”

This is just one example of the novelist and essayist’s ability to connect unexpected dots and short-circuit shoddy mental wiring.

Her characteristic incisiveness is readily apparent, whether she’s thinking about the canon (“Don’t we all look a little longer at the objects pre-approved for our worship?”) or writing itself (“Writing fiction is like remembering what never happened”).

Themes from Mothers, Fathers, and Others are allowed to bleed between essays.

Family and heritage are prominent themes, but Hustvedt shifts gears from memoir to contemplate epidemiology, literary theory, and art.

Her fascination with power and its structures runs through everything.

It begins with the author’s own origins, tracing her ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors ancestors ancestors ancestors ancestors ancestors ancestors ancestors ancestors ancestors ancestors

When recalling her grandmother (“How weary I am of the well-worn narratives about grandmothers, the objects of so much cultural gibberish… Tillie was a difficult woman,” Hustvedt tries to place her “own beloved mother in the ideal motherreal mother dichotomy” – to avoid stumbling into cliché.

Throughout the essays, there is a current of feminist theory.

Take, for example, Hustvedt’s book “What Does a Man Want?” where he describes women being “held morally responsible for the desire the sight of us apparently evoked in the men.”

Her nuanced case for “moral outrage” as misogyny’s true fuel has brought new clarity to several of my own memories.

Hustvedt is a student of English literature first and foremost.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Mothers, Fathers and Others by Siri Hustvedt, review: Deeply human essays on literature, family and power