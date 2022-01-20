Sister Halle comparisons are “shallow” and “disturbing,” according to Chlöe Bailey.

Sister Halle’s comparisons to Chlöe Bailey are “Shallow” and “Disturbing.”

People should stop pitting Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey against one another, according to Chlöe Bailey.

“Having my sister next to me has been so empowering,” the “Have Mercy” singer says as they pursue solo careers.

It’s been almost a decade since Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey burst onto the music scene, catching Beyoncé’s attention with their YouTube cover of “Pretty Hurts” in 2013 and signing a contract with her management company Parkwood Entertainment in 2015. The sister duo, Chloe X Halle, would go on to release three EPs, two studio albums, one mixtape, and a slew of singles (not to mention act in

Chlöe, 23, and Halle, 21, began their solo careers last year.

And, to their fans’ delight, they’re both crushing it.

Halle is reportedly set to star in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid, which is set to premiere in 2023, and Chlöe released her new single “Have Mercy” last year, with a debut album on the way.

During a recent interview with Elaine Welteroth for In The Know’s January 2022 digital cover story, Chlöe discussed her journey.

Despite the fact that she and Halle see “no downsides” to going into business together, she admits there is one thing that irritates her.

“I despise it when people online constantly try to compare my sister and me,” Chlöe said.

It was very off-putting to see how people would try to pit two young Black sisters who are passionate about their craft and love each other against each other simply because they are different in some ways.

That is, after all, the only drawback.”

Indeed, the two continue to support one another.

“Having my sister next to me has been so empowering,” Chlöe explained.

This isn’t the first time Chlöe has been judged.

When asked if she feels “like you’re under a different level of scrutiny because of your curvy build as a young Black woman,” the singer said she isn’t alone.

She responded, “Well, it’s not just me.”

“It could be any beautiful Black woman.”

Any woman, at any time.

It’s something that everyone goes through at some point in their lives, regardless of their profession.

It’s just that it’s been multiplied…

