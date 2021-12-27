Sister North West’s Lip Sync Video Features Chicago West in Adorable Cameo

Please give me your undivided attention.

On December, North West was crowned TikTok champion.

Sister Chicago West co-stars in an epic lip sync of Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady” on July 27.

With a spot-on rap featuring 3-year-old Chicago’s take on the classic song, a braces-clad North reminded us all that Grammy-winning rapper Kanye “Ye” West is her dad.

It’s in the blood!

North, 8, wore a tie-dye hoodie in her selfie video before flipping the camera to reveal a smiling Chicago in a black top, black pants, and a matching sherpa puffer jacket, complete with a rainbow necklace.

The sweet video also gives fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians a sneak peek at the family’s holiday decorations, which include a large lit-up tree in the backyard.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kardashian-Jenner family opted for an intimate gathering at their respective homes this year instead of a big Christmas bash.

North also dressed up as the Grinch in a hilarious TikTok video in which she lip-synced to a vocal track of Jim Carrey’s iconic monologue from the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

North’s TikTok transformation isn’t the only one she’s undergone this year: in December, the budding fashionista posed with mom Kim Kardashian in an avant-garde ensemble.

17 with a video showcasing prosthetics and black and red face paint.

Below are all of North’s best looks!

On December, North received new braces and showed them to her TikTok followers.

22.

Tracy Romulus, Kim’s longtime friend, shared Halloween photos of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, North, and the girls’ friend Haidyn, all dressed up in black and wearing bright wigs.

“Cereal killers” was their costume idea.

Kim captioned a cute photo of North and Chicago on vacation in May 2021 with the caption, “Me and my girls.”

In May 2021, big sister North, mom Kim, and sister Chicago play in the sand.

In a sweet photoshoot, North is all smiles alongside her mother, Kim K.

At Psalm’s themed 2nd birthday bash in May 2021, North looked especially adorable in a construction vest.

During a Palm Springs vacation, North’s aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared this relaxed photo of her.

On Instagram, Kim shared an adorable selfie with North.

The… said, “Good Night!”

