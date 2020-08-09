Sister of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson says her ghost has visited twice and she ‘is happy where she is’

THE sister of tragic Tara Palmer-Tomkinson says her ghost has visited her twice and she “is happy where she is”.

Reality TV star Tara died in 2017 aged 45 from a perforated ulcer.

Her sister, Santa Montefiore, 50, said: “I have actually seen Tara twice since her death – and she’s fine, she’s very happy where she is. She’s doing fine. I have also felt her presence at times.”

Author and mum of two, Santa, also admitted that she had trained as a medium, adding: “I have dabbled in it.

“I’ve done courses at the College of Psychic Studies in London – and I grew up seeing spirits a lot as a child.”

New novel Here and Now includes a scene where the heroine talks to the ghost of her dad.

Santa said that unfortunately, unlike her fictional character, she can’t talk to ghosts, adding: “I wish I did. But there have been many occasions when I’ve seen them.”

At the end of the book Santa thanks her sister “for teaching me about loss and love”, adding: “I still miss her.”

In a previous interview, Santa explained their closeness saying: “Tara taught me an enormous amount and I’m grateful for that.

“You learn from grief – and I still grieve for her. You are never the same after losing someone close to you; suddenly things get more serious and there are more shadows in your life.”

Party girl Tara was runner-up in 2002’s I’m a Celebrity and battled cocaine addiction.

Their dad Charles was skiing coach to Prince Charles and Tara was a regular at royal weddings.

