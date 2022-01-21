Sister Wives’ Christine Brown admits she’s a “bad a**” for dumped Kody after he refused to have sex with her.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown admits she’s a “bad a**” for dumped Kody after he refused to have sex with her.

Christine Brown, star of SISTER WIVES, admitted in a message to her fans that she’s a ‘bad a**’ for leaving her marriage with Kody.

After nearly three decades of marriage, the reality star opened up about her decision to divorce her husband.

Christine thanked her fans for their support on TikTok after her split from Kody, 52, and spoke about the courage it took for her to walk away.

“Becoming a bad a** was an important step for me to take,” she explained, before revealing her mother’s advice, which encouraged her to break free.

“She was implying that you should follow your heart and make decisions based on joy.”

But, before you make that decision, listen to your heart and dig deep into who you are as a person.”

Due to their very public lifestyle, the TV star revealed that she struggled with the idea of leaving her polygomist family behind.

“Everyone is going to know what I’m up to.”

Fearing backlash from fans, she explained that “anything I decide to do now that I’m public, people will know.”

Christine’s mother then told her, “So what? Make a decision for yourself and then go with it,” encouraging her to go ahead with the decision.

The TLC star continued the video by thanking her fans for their support and stating that she is focused on “doing the next right thing.”

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine said on social media in November.

Christine had expressed her desire to return to Utah on the show, which led to the divorce.

Kody, on the other hand, was uninterested, prompting his wife to leave without him.

Christine married Kody in 1994, becoming his third wife after Meri, 50, Jenelle, 52, and Robyn, 43.

Their tumultuous relationship played out on the reality show in the end, demonstrating that their problems went beyond their living situation.

Christine broke down in tears in a teaser for Sunday’s episode, saying her ex Kody didn’t want to have sex with her anymore before their breakup.

Christine discussed a difficult conversation she had with Kody about their relationship’s “intimate side” in a video shared by PEOPLE.

Christine confessed in a confessional after a difficult conversation with Kody: “He goes, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore.'”

I don’t like the way you’re acting.

We’ll see if you’re capable of being a good sister wife,’ and so forth.

“I’m like…,” she says.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.