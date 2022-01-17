‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown vs. Christine Brown, Christine Brown vs. Christine Brown, Christine Brown, Christine Brown, Christine Brown,

Kody Brown friend-zoned two of his wives — Meri Brown and Christine Brown — on Sister Wives.

The rejection, on the other hand, was handled differently by the two sister wives.

Let’s take a look at how Christine and Meri dealt with being friend-zoned by Kody.

Throughout the seasons of Sister Wives, Meri and Kody’s relationship has grown more distant.

Their relationship was rapidly deteriorating after she and Kody divorced legally in 2014, allowing Kody to marry Robyn legally.

Meri felt insecure as Kody’s first wife after the divorce.

Meri was caught up in a catfishing scandal in 2015 as they became more emotionally distant.

Despite attending couples therapy for their marriage, Kody and Meri’s relationship was never the same after the catfishing incident.

“So Meri and I haven’t even been in a full marriage for about five years, you know,” Kody revealed in Sister Wives Season 16 of Sister Wives.

She was a victim of catfishing.

“I was expecting her to leave.”

“Even on our last anniversary, I just kind of let her know that we probably weren’t going to get back together in a full marriage,” he continued.

I’m not going to kick her out.

I’m just updating her on where our relationship stands.”

“I see value in our family,” Meri said when asked why she is still with Kody.

Every relationship holds value for me.

I understand that if you walk away from a situation, it will not get better or heal.”

“I don’t know how many years I’ve gone without any relationship with Kody,” she says to the cameras.

In the preview for the upcoming Jan 23 episode of Sister Wives, Christine tells the cameras that she and Kody are done.

“He said, ‘I am not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,” Christine says as she sits in her bedroom.

Kody is seen filming on his phone in Christine’s garage later in the preview.

“I came out to the garage while I was at Christine’s house,” he says, as he films cardboard boxes labeled “Kody’s books” and “Kody’s clothes.”

“I guess I’ve been moved out of the house,” Kody says to the camera, as Christine tries to break the news to her children.

“I don’t know what…,” she says.

