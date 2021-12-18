‘Sister Wives’ fans believe that Kody only sleeps with Robyn and not with his other wives.

Fans of the show believe that Kody only sleeps with Robyn and not with his other wives.

The marriage of Kody Brown and Christine Brown continues to fall apart on Sister Wives, which aired on December 5th.

Kody and his other wives have hinted that he’s locked down with Robyn and only sleeps with her, according to many Sister Wives fans.

Here are the reasons why fans believe Kody has only been with Robyn since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kody has enforced the coronavirus lockdown rules within the family during Season 16 of Sister Wives.

He’s made it clear that if his wives aren’t following his strict rules, he won’t visit them.

Avoiding unnecessary travel and socializing outside of the immediate family are among the rules.

The family, on the other hand, has been put under a lot of stress as a result of this.

The coronavirus rules, according to Janelle and her son Gabe, were never about the virus and were always about controlling the family dynamic.

Gabe even claimed that Robyn, not Kody, was the one who imposed the rules.

Robyn was upset that the family wasn’t following social-distancing protocol during the first family get-together since the lockdown.

Kody, on the other hand, was a lot more laid-back when it came to the rules.

This implied that Robyn was the one in charge of enforcing the rules.

Kody has been attempting to spend equal amounts of time with each wife since the lockdown, as he has done in the past.

Kody has spent significantly less time at Janelle’s home since her adult children have been exposed to the virus at school and work.

Meanwhile, Meri has been abiding by the coronavirus rules, but she has already revealed to the cameras that her and Kody’s relationship isn’t romantic.

Meri and Kody have made it clear that they are friendly with one another and maintain a friendship, but their marriage is nothing more than that.

Christine is fed up with Kody’s coronavirus rules and decides to defy them by breaking them, visiting Janelle, and traveling across the country.

As a result, Robyn’s house is currently Kody’s base of operations.

Since the lockdown began, many Sister Wives fans have speculated on where Kody has been staying on Reddit.

Kody appears to be spending the majority of his time with Robyn.

“Do you think Kody would still have sex with the other wives if they could still get pregnant?” a fan asked.

