Sister Wives fans slam Kody Brown for being’so angry’ in a show clip where he yells at his family during a’stressful’ group photo.

Fans of Sister Wives slam Kody Brown for being’so angry’ in a show clip where he yells at his family during a’stressful’ family photo.

Fans are taking notice of KODY Brown’s cracking.

Sister Wives fans are blasting Kody after a resurfaced clip from the show showed the polygamist patriarch yelling at his family during a group photo.

A fan shared an old clip of Kody and his family gathered for the group shot in a new TikTok video.

Kody loses it after trying to keep a smile on his face and admitting he’s “just trying to hold it together” during the stressful photo shoot, commanding the extended group to “Look down the lens! You look at him!” in reference to the photographer.

Kody, 52, later tried to justify his outburst by claiming he was “claustrophobic.”

“Does anyone else find this as funny as I do?” wrote the fan who shared the video.

Other commenters, on the other hand, did not find his actions as amusing.

“Kody wouldn’t survive in the real world dealing with other men,” one person wrote.

“He’s so enraged,” another said.

“It’s a little frightening…”

“There’s something just not right about him,” a third person observed.

It’s been a trying few months for Kodi, who has already had one Sister Wife leave him and may soon have another.

Christine Brown announced on Instagram at the end of last year that she and Kody were divorcing after years of marital problems.

Christine and Kody’s split was first speculated about in November 2020, when it was revealed that Kody had sold the family home to Christine.

Christine moved to Utah a few months later, leaving Kody and her sister wives, Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, in Arizona.

Christine was moved to tears when she admitted in April 2021 that she “can’t do marriage with Kody anymore” because she “doesn’t matter” to him.

Mykelti, 25, Aspyn, Ysabel, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, and Truely, 11, are among the couple’s six children, born over the course of their 25-year marriage.

Christine promised to co-parent with Kody when it came to raising Truley after their divorce because all of their other children had moved out.

Christine, on the other hand, might only be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to moving out.

Some fans believe Janelle Brown is planning to leave Kody in the same way that Christine did.

“Do we think Janelle has left too?” one Reddit user wondered.

The following evidence was provided by the fan:

"This is all speculation because she hasn't announced anything," the fan admitted, "but it appears to…

