‘Sister Wives’: Janelle and Christine Brown Foresaw the Family’s Disintegration Years Ago

Christine Brown and her polygamist husband, Kody Brown, divorced in November 2021.

Sister Wives fans were not surprised by the news.

Christine’s dissatisfaction was prominently featured in season 15, and TLC documented her marriage’s complete breakdown in season 16.

Kody’s third wife, Christine, and his second wife, Janelle Brown, both predicted the family’s eventual breakup nearly a decade ago.

Christine expressed her feelings about adding a fourth wife before Kody married his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

The mother of six expressed her apprehension about taking on another wife in the series’ early episodes.

In any case, Kody married again.

Christine continued to express her dissatisfaction with the situation.

A Reddit user unearthed a clip from the second episode of the show that proves she was never on board with expanding the family.

Christine speculates in the clip that Kody has replaced his family with “Robyn and her kids,” despite Kody’s claims to the contrary.

Christine isn’t the only wife who has expressed grave concerns about Kody’s treatment of his new wife.

Meri Brown, Kody’s first legal wife, shocked her family in 2015 when she announced that she would legally divorce him so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous marriage.

While Meri, Kody, and Robyn portrayed their decision as selfless, not everyone in the Brown family agreed.

Janelle expressed her displeasure with the decision.

Janelle expressed her concern in an interview segment with Kody after digesting the news, saying she was worried he and Robyn would “ride off into the sunset together.” Robyn’s age and relative newness likely contributed to Janelle’s concerns.

Janelle’s fears were clearly justified.

The statements made by Janelle and Christine now seem especially prescient.

Sister Wives fans have been watching the Brown family spiral out of control for several seasons.

It appears to be for the same reasons that Christine and Janelle predicted.

The Brown family has been more divided than ever since moving to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Fans have noted that Kody appears to have settled into monogamy with Robyn, and that he appears closer to their children than he does to his own…

