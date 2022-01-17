Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown says her ‘troubled’ marriage to Kody Brown would be ‘easy to walk away’ from.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown says her “strained” marriage to Kody Brown would be “easy to walk away” from.

As the coronavirus pandemic brought her relationship’s flaws to the fore, Janelle Brown appeared to weigh her options with Kody Brown.

During the Sunday, January 16, episode of Sister Wives, Janelle, 52, spoke with Robyn Brown about the shift she noticed in the family’s dynamic as Kody, 52, implemented strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Robyn, 43, and Meri Brown, a Wyoming native, were advised not to attend Janelle’s mother’s funeral service, which Robyn later apologized for while visiting Janelle’s home.

“COVID has taken the blanket off some of our issues,” Robyn explained to Janelle.

“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, ‘OK, look: do I still choose plural marriage?’ Yeah, I do, but I’ve had to make that conscious decision with myself,” the mother of six said.

In a confessional, Janelle continued to reflect on the changes she’s noticed in her relationship with Kody throughout the pandemic after claiming that the family has “lost sight” of their sense of togetherness.

“I’ve had to think a lot.”

My children are almost grown, so staying is no longer necessary.

She told the camera, “It was a fantastic way to raise kids.”

“Right now, Kody and I have a strained relationship.

And, you know, walking away is simple.”

Robyn, for one, said her conversation with Janelle had given her “a lot to think about,” but she remained optimistic that the plural family could “work this crap out” in a positive way.

Meri, 50, and Christine Brown, who appeared later in the episode, talked about how they felt about their marital statuses and how they felt about polygamy.

“I’ve never really considered, ‘Well, now that [my daughter], Mariah, is out of the house, should I leave the family,'” Meri confessed in a confessional interview.

Christine, on the other hand, appeared to be a little more hesitant.

“We’re approaching Christmas,” the 49-year-old noted, “and I need to be present and grateful for the family I have.”

“Polygamy made me who I am today; I lived it.”

Fans of the TLC reality show have watched as the Browns struggle with social distancing protocols that keep them apart throughout the season.

