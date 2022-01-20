‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Is ‘Ambivalent’ About Christine Throwing Him Out — ‘I Almost Don’t Care’

Kody Brown says he’ambivalent’ about Christine kicking him out of the house on ‘Sister Wives’ — ‘I Almost Don’t Care’

Kody Brown reacts to his third wife, Christine Brown, kicking him out in a preview for the upcoming January 23 episode of Sister Wives.

He describes himself as “ambivalent,” adding, “I almost don’t care.”

“So I’m over at Christine’s again, and I noticed more boxes,” Kody says in the video obtained by ET.

“I guess it’s time for me to talk to her about it,” he says as he looks through his things boxed up in his wife’s garage.

Christine has put Kody’s belongings into nine boxes, according to him.

“So I’ve been moved out of my house,” he says.

“Now that we’re here, and Kody isn’t sleeping here anymore,” Christine says, “I feel like I can take a breath and get myself grounded.”

And I need to clear my head.

And then just take a few moments to relax and unwind.

“I’m on my own.”

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” Kody says after being ejected from his home. He refuses to remove any of the boxes from the garage until he speaks with Christine.

“I honestly didn’t know she was this serious,” he says.

I’ve had instances where she’s said something and I didn’t think she meant it.

“I have no idea what any of this means.”

Christine claims to be conflicted about her feelings, but it’s difficult when Kody no longer stays at her house.

“I believe I need to speak with her about how serious she is,” Kody says to the cameras.

Before I make a final decision about how I feel.”

“I’m thinking about it a little bit,” Kody admits.

I’m not enraged in the least.

It appears to be some kind of game.

However, this isn’t always the case.

“I don’t know why, but I’m ambivalent,” he says.

I’m almost unconcerned.”

Kody downgraded his marriage to Christine from “full marriage” to “non-intimacy.”

“He said, ‘I am not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,'” Christine reveals.

Meri has been dealing with this withholding of affection for quite some time.

Christine, on the other hand, isn’t going to have a marriage without intimacy, unlike Meri.

“I am not OK with staying in a marriage where there is no intimacy,” Christine admits.

Fans can keep up with Kody and Christine’s breakup on social media…

