‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Says Monogamy Would Have Been His First Choice If He Wanted an “Easy Life”

Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ says he would have chosen monogamy if he wanted an ‘easy life.’

Kody Brown says he had a peaceful and quiet Thanksgiving dinner with just Robyn Brown and Meri Brown on the January 9 episode of Sister Wives.

However, if he wanted an “easy life,” he says he would have chosen monogamy.

Kody made it clear on the January 2nd episode of Sister Wives that unless his wives follow his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules, they will have to spend the holiday alone.

Christine chose to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter, Aspyn, and her husband, Mitch, in Utah, she said.

Mykelti, her other daughter, and Tony, her husband, will also be in attendance.

In this situation, she stated that she chose her children over Kody.

Janelle also chose to spend the holiday with her family.

She decided to spend Thanksgiving with her sister in Utah instead of quarantining because she didn’t have time.

Garrison and Gabriel, her sons, would have had to spend the holiday alone if she had chosen to stay.

Meri has decided to spend Thanksgiving with Robyn, her five children, and Kody, despite abiding by Kody’s strict rules.

She debated whether she should spend the holiday with her mother and daughter, Mariah, in Utah, but ultimately decided to stay with the rest of the family in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Christine described Thanksgiving at Aspyn and Mitch’s home as “lovely,” adding, “It was cozy and there was no drama.”

Janelle claims she forgot to call Kody or the rest of the family because she was having such a “good time,” adding, “We were busy doing all of the fun things that Utah has to offer during the holidays.”

“It was actually really peaceful,” Kody said of his Thanksgiving at Robyn’s house, where only eight people attended.

It’s peaceful.

It’s simple.”

“But I’m not saying that’s what I want,” he adds.

If you want a simple life, become a monogamist.”

“COVID has been such a strain on the family,” Kody confesses during the confessional.

“And everybody here at this table has been really easy on me about my rules for COVID,” Kody says of Thanksgiving with Meri and Robyn in the clip below (via Instagram).