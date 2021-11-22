Sister Wives’ Kody Brown was slammed for insisting on building his OWN mansion on Arizona property away from his wives.

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown has been chastised for insisting on building his OWN mansion on Arizona property away from his wives.

Kody, 52, detailed how he divided their (dollar)820,000 Arizona land purchase into five parcels in the season premiere.

Meri, 50, and Christine, 49, will be building homes on two-acre lots, while their wives Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, will be getting four-acre lots.

Another two-acre lot with a pond is still available.

Kody’s wives were taken aback when he revealed that he would be building on the property.

“I want to make five lots, and one of them is for me,” he said in the season premiere.

I’m not going to have four wives owning the fifth lot when I only have one, so I’m going to keep the fifth lot.

“It’s likely that the pond lot will be mine, so I’ll have full access to my family.”

Why shouldn’t I have my own home if you’re all going to have your own?”

“This whole thing Kody is talking about is a surprise to me,” Robyn said in her confessional.

I think Kody having his own house is silly, but having a fifth home where we can all gather is incredible.”

“I think it’s stupid Kody talking about having his own house,” Christine, who announced her split from Kody in November, continued.

I’m guessing he’ll use it for gatherings with his family.

“What a waste of money,” I think.

Christine then complained that her promised lot had been given to Janelle’s second wife so that she could have easier access to the pond for her green house.

“Apparently, there is no me and polygamy,” she said in her confession.

We must all work together, and I must work on my own.

“Kody is looking for a dog house.”

I’m referring to the house, to give you a Freudian slip.

Kody is looking for a place to call his own.

He has his own home.

“Right now, I’m not going to listen to anything he says.”

I’m unconcerned about it.

I’m not looking forward to moving into this house, but we are, so I’d like to be.

I just have to persuade myself to stay instead of walking away.

“I was under the impression that we were going to recreate the cul-de-sac from Vegas and put the four houses in close proximity to one another.”

It sounds very distinct.

To be honest, I find it sad.”

Fans agreed with the wives, chastising Kody for constructing his own home.

