‘Sister Wives’: Kody Expresses ‘Relief’ to Christine From the ‘Burden and the Woe of a Loveless Marriage’

On the January 23 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown discusses his feelings about his third wife, Christine Brown.

He admits that the “burden and woe of a loveless marriage” has given him “relief.”

Christine holds back tears as she recounts her conversation with Kody in this episode.

She explains that she and Kody were working on a door for her bedroom.

He was concerned about the cat getting into Christine’s room, according to Christine.

“I need to know, is the door just about the cat and not about us having an intimate side of our marriage?” Christine inquired. “He goes, ‘I’m not really interested in that anymore,” she says.

“I’m not really interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,” Kody said, according to Christine.

Your actions irritate me.

We’ll see if you’re capable of being a good sister wife.’

The Sister Wives star explained to Kody that she does not want an intimate marriage.

“That isn’t enough for me,” she said.

It’s impossible for me not to have a close relationship.”

Christine informs Kody that he is no longer welcome in her bedroom because their marriage is platonic.

“I have to admit, this isn’t totally unexpected,” Kody says, “because honestly, we’ve had serious problems in our marriage for the past 12 years.”

Later, Kody discovers Christine’s seriousness.

All of his belongings had been moved from her bedroom to the garage in boxes.

“I don’t know why, but I’m ambivalent,” he says as he records his feelings on his camera.

“The first thought that comes to mind is, ‘This is my house,'” he continues.

This is my property.

The second thing that comes to mind is relief.’ We never talked about it.’

Some kind of release from the burden and misery of an unhappy marriage.”

“And the fear of the culpability of my behavior and actions, and the things I’ve done wrong in this, that have brought us to this point,” Kody tells the cameras.

The star of Sister Wives reflects on her divorce.

“I’m not sure what to do,” she says.

I’m devastated.

To be honest with you, my heart is broken.”

“So I just thought it would get better,” Christine admits.

However, it has come to a close.

Our marriage’s most intimate phase has come to an end.

To be honest, that does not sit well with me.

I can’t see myself staying in a marriage with…

