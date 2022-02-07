‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All Part 2: Kody Brown Says He’s ‘Not In Sync’ With Janelle, Robyn Breaks Down, and More

More ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All Part 2 Revelations: Kody Brown Says He’s ‘Not In Sync’ With Janelle, Robyn Breaks Down, and More

During the second half of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special on Sunday, February 6, Kody Brown got real about where he and wife Janelle Brown stand.

During the episode, Kody, 53, sat down with Sukanya Krishnan to talk about his family’s recent struggles, many of which fans witnessed throughout season 16 of the TLC show.

Janelle Brown, 52, Meri Brown, and Robyn Brown, his three wives, each gave their own interview about a variety of topics, including whether or not they are still intimate with their husband.

Christine Brown, who announced her separation from Kody after 25 years in November 2021, also spoke about the family’s ups and downs.

Part one of the tell-all focused on Kody and Meri’s rocky relationship after they married in 1990.

Meri, 51, previously admitted that she and the Wyoming native haven’t been intimate in almost a decade.

Kody’s relationship with Janelle, whom he spiritually married in 1993, was the focus of this week’s episode.

The couple, who have six children — sons Logan, 27, Hunter, 24, Robert Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 26, and Savannah, 17 — have been at odds over how to raise their children and what will happen to them in the future.

“Everyone in COVID has to make sacrifices.”

During the Sunday tell-all, Kody said of Janelle and Christine, “I feel like they’ve been the biggest jack wagons about what’s been going on.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Janelle admitted that Kody’s strict rules weighed heavily on her children, particularly Garrison and Gabriel.

“Kody didn’t trust [them],” she explained of her husband’s relationship with the boys, adding that their relationship is “still very strained.”

“Several of [Kody’s] children are at odds with him because of the way his COVID rules went down,” the mother of six explained. Kody, for his part, said in the episode that he hopes all of his children “will come back” and live on the acreage he bought in Arizona, but he doesn’t think that’s likely right now.

“I want my kids to be with me.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Kody Brown Says He’s ‘Not In Sync’ With Janelle, Robyn Breaks Down and More ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All Part 2 Revelations