While sitting courtside at a Knicks game with sister Casey, Pete Davidson proves he’s the best big brother.

Pete Davidson, his mother Amy, and his sister Casey watched the Brooklyn Nets play the New York Knicks while Kim Kardashian was in Miami.

Look through the pictures of the family.

This family outing appears to be a slam dunk.

Pete Davidson attended the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Nov.

Casey Davidson, his sister, and Amy Davidson, his mother.

Amy snapped a few sweet photos of the siblings sitting courtside as the Nets beat the Knicks 112 to 110.

She posted on Instagram, “Love my kids xo.”

Casey, a former college basketball player, also shared a photo from the game, and she and Pete were both recognized on the jumbotron.

Pete wore a jean jacket over a white T-shirt and a pair of brightly colored pants for the outing.

A beige baseball cap and white sneakers completed his outfit.

Pete has been spotted with Kim Kardashian recently.

While neither the Saturday Night Live star nor the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has confirmed their relationship, a source close to Kim has told E! News that the two are dating.

In fact, the pair have been spotted holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California nearly three weeks after Kim hosted SNL. Over the past month, the SKIMS founder and the comedian have gone out to dinner, celebrated his birthday together, and been spotted holding hands.

In November, a source close to Kim said to E! News, “Kim and Pete are casually dating.”

“They’re ecstatic and excited to see where things go.”

Pete has told Kim that he doesn’t want to see anyone else, and she is overjoyed.”

Kim “is telling some people they aren’t super serious,” the insider said, adding that “she isn’t seeing anyone else.” “Kim is giddy around him and having fun,” the insider said, adding that Pete “makes her laugh the entire time they are together.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to “Ye,” nine months ago.

