Six food swaps that will help you lose weight and save money at the same time.

There are six food swaps you can make to reduce your sugar intake and lose weight while also saving money.

It’s difficult to deny that the UK has an obesity problem, with one in every three children being overweight.

And, as any mother knows, it’s difficult to keep kids on track when it comes to making healthy choices.

Especially when supermarket shelves are stocked with cheap, family-size bags of chocolate and commercials for fast food appear in the middle of children’s shows on YouTube.

Is the NHS Food Scanner app the answer?

Scanning barcodes with your smartphone instantly tells you how much salt, sugar, saturated fat, and calories are in whatever you’re eating.

And, cleverly, after telling you how bad your choccie biscuit is, the app offers you a healthier alternative.

Isn’t it too good to be true?

I thought I was doing everything I could to feed my husband Scott, 46, a mortgage adviser, and two sons Max, 12, and Rufus, eight, a healthy diet as a control freak and wannabe supermum.

I meticulously plan my meals.

I read all product labels and make most of my meals from scratch.

Curries, chili, and soups are among our favorites, and I even try to make my own pasta sauces.

If I’m being completely honest, we prefer pudding and chocolates while watching television.

Of course, on weekends, all parents let their guard down.

I’m not unfamiliar with a microwave-ready meal or a jar of bolognese sauce.

I usually tell the kids that if they refuse fruit, they won’t get any sugary treats.

When I’m tired or stressed, on the other hand, I cave in and eat junk food.

I’ll be frazzled from a long day at work, and if I’m late with dinner, the kids will demand a bag of crisps or a biscuit.

Because I know they’re hungry, I cave in.

I don’t want to be a fun spoiler, but when Grandma comes for her weekly visits, she brings enough sweets to feed a small army.

When Rufus refuses toast for breakfast on weekdays, I give him sugary cereals because he won’t eat otherwise.

But, on the whole, I feel quietly smug when I see other parents pushing shopping carts full of fried chicken and 24-packs of frozen fish fingers, their overweight children in tow.

I’m a mother who is concerned about her children’s health.

Until I tried the all-singing, all-dancing app, that is.

It not only tells you how much bad stuff you eat, but it also shows you how much of it you eat in cute pictures of sugar cubes or salt sachets, so you can see how bad you are.

…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.