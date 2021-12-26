Six ‘Gilmore Girls’ Pop Culture References That Haven’t Held Up Over Time

Gilmore Girls is known for its pop culture references, in addition to its distinctive brand of fast-talking wit.

The discs came with booklets explaining each season’s many “Gilmore-isms,” which most often included references to classic music, films, and television, as OG fans who owned the DVD sets may recall.

Gilmore Girls did, however, have some contemporary (at the time) pop culture references that weren’t so timeless.

Here are some examples of references that haven’t held up well over time.

Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) didn’t grow up in the most technologically advanced family.

Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) pays for a DSL setup at Lorelai’s house in Season 1 Episode 2, “The Lorelais’ First Day at Chilton.”

Rory’s schoolwork would have been completed more quickly if she had used the internet at the time.

Lorelai, on the other hand, was adamantly opposed.

In a famous quote, Lorelai said, “Well, we like our internet slow, OK?”

“We can turn it on, walk around, dance, and eat a sandwich with it.”

We’d go hungry if we didn’t have DSL because we couldn’t dance or walk.

All work and no play would be the result.

“Mom, have you seen The Shining?”

Few people nowadays would argue as passionately for dial-up internet as Lorelai did.

No one has time for sluggishness!

Only a few episodes later, in season 1 episode 5, “Cinnamon’s Wake,” Emily mentions yet another piece of obsolete technology: a VCR. Given Lorelai and Rory’s fondness for movies, VCRs appeared frequently on the show.

That was common practice in the early 2000s.

Emily had one as well, though she may not have fully comprehended how it functioned.

“I’d talk to my VCR if I wanted to talk to a machine,” she explained, explaining why she doesn’t leave messages on answering machines.

VCRs may become extinct by 2021.

Lorelai would most likely have reluctantly traded in her videotape player for a subscription to a streaming service by this point.

Many couples from the early 2000s were mentioned in Gilmore Girls, including Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

They began dating in 1999 and married just a few months later.

Their relationship appeared to be strong for a time, but they announced their split in 2005.

But, years before Aniston and Pitt’s marriage ended, Gilmore…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.