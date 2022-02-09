Six simple DIY insulation hacks will help you save money on your electric bill while also keeping your home warm.

With six simple DIY insulation hacks, you can save money on your electric bill and keep your home warm.

WINTER has arrived, bringing with it bitterly cold nights and icy hands and feet.

Of course, as people turn up the heat to keep warm, this means a much higher electric bill for many.

Instead of reaching for the thermostat, take a look at your home’s insulation.

Hubbub, a nonprofit dedicated to environmental sustainability, has come up with six inexpensive ways to improve your home’s insulation.

You might already have everything you need.

Make the most of your radiator by making a reflector instead of letting it blow hot air at the wall.

According to Hubbub, all you’ll need for this project is aluminum foil, cardboard, and tape.

You’ll need to measure your radiator first, then cut out cardboard to fit those dimensions.

Next, use the foil to tape one side of your cardboard down.

Finally, simply place the finished product behind your radiator to create a much more functional radiator.

The amount of cold air that enters your home is largely determined by your windows.

Instead of replacing your windows with double-insulated versions, Hubbub suggests using a secondary glaze to achieve a similar, much less expensive effect.

The quality of the glaze is determined by the material, but plastic or panels are the most cost-effective options.

Insulation tape is another option for improving your home’s insulation without breaking the bank.

Cold air cannot enter your home if the tape is applied around your window frames.

The tape is also a low-cost option, with prices ranging from (dollar)8 to (dollar)13 on Amazon.

You can make draught excluders out of extra socks and old fabric if you have them lying around.

Hubbub demonstrated how to make the project, which requires only three socks, some stuffing fabric, and a needle and thread.

It’s also adaptable depending on the socks you use.

Cut a hole in the end of a sock so it can be worn on both sides.

Then sew the cut sock to the other sock, leaving one side open and the other closed.

Then stuff with old fabric, stockings, or a second pair of socks.

Also stuff your third sock.

Finally, sew the middle of the stuffed sock and tube.

You should have a long, stuffed tubbed that fits perfectly under your front door.

Many homes still have letterboxes on the front door, which, while attractive, may allow cold air in.

Fortunately, draught excluders that fit over your letterbox can be purchased separately.

Some of them are also decorative.

[…]

