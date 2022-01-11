Skims’ buttery soft foldover pants will make you feel like a Kardashian.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We couldn’t get enough of the velour and terry cloth fad in the early 2000s, and neither could celebrities.

Celebrities like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton helped elevate the image of loungewear.

Overnight, the casual look went from drab to glam.

So it’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian has turned cozy clothing into a business.

Skims, the mega-mogul’s line, is dedicated to figure-enhancing garments that make you feel and look your best.

Invest in a pair of Skims foldover pants from Nordstrom if you want to keep up with the Kardashians in real life.

We haven’t been this happy with sweats since the days of our Juicy tracksuits. They’re flattering and fashionable, not to mention super soft.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Skims Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants for only (dollar)62!

In these Skims Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants, channel Kim K.

Black, brown, grey, camel, pink, and peach are among the six colors available in these ribbed knit pants, which come in sizes XXS-4XL.

The spandex blend is stretchy and flexible, and the flared leg cut is inspired by the 1960s.

These adjustable pants feature a foldover waistband for added versatility and can be worn low-rise or mid-rise.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Skims Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants for just (dollar)62!

These Skims lounge pants have received a lot of positive feedback.

Take this one: “Most comfortable pants ever! Also super sexy and simple with a great selection of colors.”

“These pants are the softest, most comfortable pant,” said another shopper.

“Super comfy and makes your butt look fantastic! Miss Kim knows what she’s doing!” said one customer, and this review agreed: “So soft and smooth! And I love the ridges.”

These pants are so comfortable and flattering.

You’ll never want to take these pants off!” Another customer exclaimed, “Wish I could live in them.”

“These are essential for you.”

Yes, they are.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Lounge Like a Kardashian in These Buttery Soft Foldover Pants From Skims