Skunk Is a RandB Legend: “The Masked Singer”

Only one singer made it through the Masked Singer Group A final on Wednesday night.

Bull and Skunk faced off, with the horned beast emerging victorious.

Skunk had no choice but to reveal her true identity at the end of the hour.

Warning: there are spoilers ahead!

Faith Evans, a well-known R&B singer, is the Skunk.

Evans’ most well-known songs include “Love Like This,” “Soon as I Get Home,” “You Used to Love Me,” and the Diddy and 112 collaboration “I’ll Be Missing You.” While married to hip-hop legend The Notorious BIG, who was tragically murdered in March 1997, Evans received a lot of media attention.

Her on-screen appearances in films such as Girls Trip, Luke Cage, Love andamp; Hip Hop: Atlanta, and R&B Divas: Atlanta have earned her a Grammy nomination.

The panelists weren’t completely baffled.

Robin Thicke got it right the first time, picking Evans as his first impression and sticking to it.

Nicole Scherzinger chose Evans as well, but only after changing her initial guess of Deborah Cox, Fantasia, or Mary J Blige to Evans.

Following his first guess of Anita Baker, Ken Jeong chose Mary J. Blige.

Jenny McCarthy seconded that guess, abandoning Gloria Gaynor and Roberta Flack as her first choices.

After back-to-back weeks of double eliminations, Skunk was eliminated.

Caterpillar (Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk) and Mallard (Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson) were both kicked off the show in the most recent episode.

Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield) and Jester (Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols) were revealed in the previous episode.

We also met the stars of Beach Ball (reality TV stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo), Hamster (actor Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters) and Baby (comedian Larry the Cable Guy), Dalmation (rapper Tyga), Puffer Fish (Randamp;B legend Toni Braxton), Octopus (Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (actress Vivica A Fox) inside their costumes.

The Masked Singer Season 6 premieres on FOX on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.



The Masked Singer is also available on Hulu, where episodes begin streaming the morning after the broadcast.



